Orange Beach Methodist Cookie & Craft Sale Dec. 16

The Martha Missions from the Orange Beach Methodist Church at 28751 Canal Road will host their annual cookie and craft sale in the Brooks Center on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. The Martha Missions will offer homemade cookies and crafts. Proceeds will go to local missions. Be sure to come early as the cookies are very popular. For more info, call Linda Tucker at 251-747-5767.