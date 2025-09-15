Cookie’ with Carolyn Cheesy Cheddar Broccoli Casserole

1 can (10-3/4 oz.) condensed cream

of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 cup sour cream

1-1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

1 can (6 oz.) french-fried onions, divided

2 pkgs. (16 oz. each) frozen broccoli florets, thawed

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large saucepan,

combine soup, sour cream, 1 cup cheese and

1-1/4 cups onions; heat through over medium heat,

stirring until blended, 4-5 min. Stir in broccoli.

Transfer to a greased 2-qt. baking dish.

Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 25-30 minutes.

Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and onions.

Bake until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.

Makes: 8 servings.

Enjoy!