Cookie’ with Carolyn Cheesy Cheddar Broccoli Casserole
1 can (10-3/4 oz.) condensed cream
of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 cup sour cream
1-1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
1 can (6 oz.) french-fried onions, divided
2 pkgs. (16 oz. each) frozen broccoli florets, thawed
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large saucepan,
combine soup, sour cream, 1 cup cheese and
1-1/4 cups onions; heat through over medium heat,
stirring until blended, 4-5 min. Stir in broccoli.
Transfer to a greased 2-qt. baking dish.
Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 25-30 minutes.
Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and onions.
Bake until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.
Makes: 8 servings.
Enjoy!