Cookies, Cocoa & Claus Dec. 5 at Tacky Jacks G.S.; Dec. 20 in O.B.

Gather the family for Cookies, Cocoa & Claus at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. til 2 p.m. and Tacky Jacks Orange Beach on Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. til 2 p.m. The O.B. address is27206 Safe Harbor Dr., and Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores is at 240 E 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores.

Christmas shopping can wait. There are cookies to decorate and someone very important to meet. Capture the visit with free Santa photos. Enjoy one free kid’s meal with an adult entrée purchase. Come for Santa, stay for lunch, and take home a memory that won’t need batteries. RSVP at TackyJacks.com.