Cookin’ W. Carolyn Quick Sausage Supper

3/4 lb. bulk pork sausage

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 Tbsp. flour

1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (4-oz.) can mushroom pieces and stems, undrained

1 tsp. dried oregano leaves

1/2 tsp. dried basil leaves

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 (12-oz.) can Pillsbury Hungry Jack Golden Layers

Refrigerated Buttermilk Flaky Biscuits

4 oz. (1 cup) shredded mozzarella cheese

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. In a 10-inch ovenproof

skillet with 2-inch-deep sides, cook sausage and onion

over medium heat for 5-7 min. or until thoroughly cooked,

stirring occasionally. Sprinkle flour over sausage mixture

in skillet. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, oregano, basil, garlic

powder and pepper; mix well. Cook until slightly thickened,

stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; simmer while preparing

biscuits. Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Cut each into

quarters. Arrange biscuit pieces over hot sausage mixture.

Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 375 degrees F for 16-20 min.

or until biscuits are golden brown. 6 servings. Enjoy!