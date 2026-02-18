Cookin’ W. Carolyn Quick Sausage Supper
3/4 lb. bulk pork sausage
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 Tbsp. flour
1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 (4-oz.) can mushroom pieces and stems, undrained
1 tsp. dried oregano leaves
1/2 tsp. dried basil leaves
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/8 tsp. pepper
1 (12-oz.) can Pillsbury Hungry Jack Golden Layers
Refrigerated Buttermilk Flaky Biscuits
4 oz. (1 cup) shredded mozzarella cheese
Heat oven to 375 degrees F. In a 10-inch ovenproof
skillet with 2-inch-deep sides, cook sausage and onion
over medium heat for 5-7 min. or until thoroughly cooked,
stirring occasionally. Sprinkle flour over sausage mixture
in skillet. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, oregano, basil, garlic
powder and pepper; mix well. Cook until slightly thickened,
stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; simmer while preparing
biscuits. Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Cut each into
quarters. Arrange biscuit pieces over hot sausage mixture.
Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 375 degrees F for 16-20 min.
or until biscuits are golden brown. 6 servings. Enjoy!