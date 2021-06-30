Cookin’ with Carolyn Barbecued Pork Roast

Barbecued Pork Roast

1 (5-6 lb.) pork roast

1-1/2 cups bottled hickory-flavored barbecue sauce

1/2 cup bottled hot barbecue sauce

hamburger buns

Wrap roast in heavy aluminum foil; place in a shallow baking dish. Bake at 325 degrees for 6 hours. Remove and discard all fat and bone from roast; chop meat, and set aside. Combine remaining ingredients except buns in a small mixing bowl; add to meat. Serve warm on buns. Yield: 10 servings. Enjoy!

Note: Use your favorite barbecue sauce if you don’t like hickory flavored sauce.