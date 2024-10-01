Cookin’ with Carolyn Beginners’ Chili

This is an easy recipe for those just starting out to cook.

1 lb. hamburger

1 big onion, chopped

1 or 2 cans of kidney beans,

depending on how many you’re feeding

1 can tomato soup, undiluted

1 tsp. salt (or less)

1 Tbsp. chili powder (then taste and add more if you like)

Brown the meat and onion and cook until the meat is brown- about 10 min., drain. Add everything else, then let is simmer covered for half an hour. Note: I prefer pinto beans in place of kidney beans.

Enjoy!