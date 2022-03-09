Cookin’ with Carolyn Cabbage Roll Casserole

Cabbage Roll Casserole

2 pounds ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans (15 oz. each) tomato sauce, divided

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dill weed

1/2 tsp. rubbed sage

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper (or less)

2 cups cooked rice

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1 medium head cabbage (2 pounds), shredded

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

In a large skillet, cook the beef, onion and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in one can of tomato sauce and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in rice and bacon; heat through. Remove from the heat. Layer a third of the cabbage in a greased 13-in. x 9-in. x 2-in. baking dish. Top with half of the meat mixture. Repeat layers; top with remaining cabbage. Pour remaining tomato sauce over top. Cover and bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with cheese. Bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Yield: 12 servings.

Enjoy!