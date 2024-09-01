Cookin’ with Carolyn Caramel Apple Cupcakes

1 pkg. spice or carrot cake mix (regular size)

2 cups chopped peeled tart apples

(about 2 medium)

20 caramels

3 Tbsp. 2% milk

1 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted

12 wooden skewers (4-1/2 in.)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 12

jumbo muffin cups with paper liners. Prepare

cake mix batter according to package directions;

fold in apples. Fill prepared cups three-fourths

full. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center

comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool 10

minutes before removing from pans; cool

completely on a wire rack. In a small saucepan,

cook caramels and milk over low heat until

smooth, stirring constantly. Spread over

cupcakes. Sprinkle with pecans. Insert a wooden

skewer in each. Makes 1 dozen. Enjoy!