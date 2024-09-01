Cookin’ with Carolyn Caramel Apple Cupcakes
1 pkg. spice or carrot cake mix (regular size)
2 cups chopped peeled tart apples
(about 2 medium)
20 caramels
3 Tbsp. 2% milk
1 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted
12 wooden skewers (4-1/2 in.)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 12
jumbo muffin cups with paper liners. Prepare
cake mix batter according to package directions;
fold in apples. Fill prepared cups three-fourths
full. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center
comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool 10
minutes before removing from pans; cool
completely on a wire rack. In a small saucepan,
cook caramels and milk over low heat until
smooth, stirring constantly. Spread over
cupcakes. Sprinkle with pecans. Insert a wooden
skewer in each. Makes 1 dozen. Enjoy!