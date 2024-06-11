Cookin’ with Carolyn Champagne Fruit Compote
3/4 cup unsweetened white grape juice
1 Tbsp. honey
1 tsp. grated orange rind
4 (3-inch) sticks cinnamon
2 cups fresh strawberries, halved and divided
3 medium-size nectarines, sliced
1 cup seedless green grapes
1 cup seedless red grapes
3 kiwifruit, peeled and thinly sliced
1/2 cup champagne, chilled
Combine first 4 ingredients in a small saucepan.
Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes.
Remove and discard cinnamon sticks. Cover and
chill thoroughly. Place 1 cup strawberries in a large
glass bowl. Layer nectarines and grapes over straw-
berries; top with remaining 1 cup strawberries and
kiwifruit. Cover and chill thoroughly. To serve, stir
champagne into chilled grape juice mixture; pour
over fruit. Yield: 12 (1/2 cup) servings. Enjoy!
Note: For a nonalcoholic version, substitute chilled
sparkling white grape juice for the champagne.