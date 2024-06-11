Cookin’ with Carolyn Champagne Fruit Compote

3/4 cup unsweetened white grape juice

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. grated orange rind

4 (3-inch) sticks cinnamon

2 cups fresh strawberries, halved and divided

3 medium-size nectarines, sliced

1 cup seedless green grapes

1 cup seedless red grapes

3 kiwifruit, peeled and thinly sliced

1/2 cup champagne, chilled

Combine first 4 ingredients in a small saucepan.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes.

Remove and discard cinnamon sticks. Cover and

chill thoroughly. Place 1 cup strawberries in a large

glass bowl. Layer nectarines and grapes over straw-

berries; top with remaining 1 cup strawberries and

kiwifruit. Cover and chill thoroughly. To serve, stir

champagne into chilled grape juice mixture; pour

over fruit. Yield: 12 (1/2 cup) servings. Enjoy!

Note: For a nonalcoholic version, substitute chilled

sparkling white grape juice for the champagne.