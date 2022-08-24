Cookin’ with Carolyn Cheesy Tomatoes
4 large ripe tomatoes
salt and pepper (I use Tony’s Creole seasoning)
1/4 cup soft bread crumbs
1/4 cup sharp process American Cheese, shredded (or your favorite cheese that will melt easily)
Slice off tops of tomatoes. Season with a little salt and pepper (or Tony’s Creole seasoning). Combine bread crumbs, cheese, and butter; sprinkle over tomatoes. Garnish with snipped parsley. Place in foilware pan and grill over medium-hot coals about 20 minutes or till heated through. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings. Enjoy!
Note: If serving bread with your meal, try threading brown-and-serve rolls on the BBQ spit. Brush with melted butter; rotate over coals 10-15 min.
Or, you can grill thick slices of French bread and brush with garlic butter. (Melt a little butter and add garlic powder or minced garlic.)
Enjoy!