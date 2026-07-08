Cookin’ with Carolyn Chicken Continental

1/3 cup flour

salt and freshly ground pepper

or Lawry’s seasoned salt to taste

1 broiler-fryer chicken (3 lbs.) cut up

4 Tbsp. butter (1/2 stick) butter

1 can (10.5 oz.) cream of chicken,

celery, or mushroom soup

2-1/2 Tbsp. finely minced onion

1 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley

1 tsp. salt (or less)

1/2 tsp. celery flakes

1/8 tsp. dried thyme

dash of finely ground pepper

1-1/3 cups Minute rice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine flour and salt and pepper in a resealable plastic bag. Add

chicken pieces, a few at a time, and shake to coat. In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add chicken and cook until browned on both sides. Transfer chicken to a baking sheet. Add chicken soup, onion, parsley, salt, celery flakes, thyme, pepper, and 1-1/3 cups water to chicken drippings in skillet. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Spread rice in a shallow 1-1/2 quart casserole. Reserve 1/3 cup soup mixture.

Pour remainder over rice and stir to moisten. Place cooked chicken on rice. Pour reserved soup mixture over chicken. Bake for 45 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Enjoy!