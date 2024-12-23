Cookin’ with Carolyn Chicken Tater Bake

2 cans (10-3/4 oz. each) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1/2 cup 2% milk

1/4 cup butter, cubed

3 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 pkg. (16 oz.) frozen peas and carrots, thawed

1-1/2 cups (6 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 pkg. (32 oz.) frozen Tater Tots

In a large saucepan, combine the soup, milk and butter. Cool and stir over medium heat until heated

through. Remove from the heat; stir in the chicken, peas and carrots, and 1 cup cheese. Transfer to two greased 8-in. square baking dishes. Top with Tater Tots; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover and freeze one casserole for up to 3 months. Cover and bake the remaining casserole at 350 degrees for

35 minutes. Uncover; bake 5-10 minutes longer or until heated through.

To use frozen casserole: Remove from freezer 30 minutes before baking (do not thaw). Cover and bake for 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 hours or until heated through. Yield: 2 casseroles (6 servings each). Enjoy!