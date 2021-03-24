Cookin’ with Carolyn Chili Cheese Shrimp
16 oz. cream cheese, softened
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire
1/4 tsp. grated lemon peel
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1/8 tsp. Tabasco
12 oz. bottled chili sauce
1 Tbsp. horseradish
12 oz. small shrimp, cooked
In a small bowl, beat the first 6 ingredients together until smooth. Spread onto bottom of a shallow one-quart.dish. Mix chili sauce, and horseradish. Spread this over cream cheese mixture. Top with shrimp. Serve cold with crackers.
Enjoy!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login