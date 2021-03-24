Cookin’ with Carolyn Chili Cheese Shrimp

16 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire

1/4 tsp. grated lemon peel

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 cup sliced green onions

1/8 tsp. Tabasco

12 oz. bottled chili sauce

1 Tbsp. horseradish

12 oz. small shrimp, cooked

In a small bowl, beat the first 6 ingredients together until smooth. Spread onto bottom of a shallow one-quart.dish. Mix chili sauce, and horseradish. Spread this over cream cheese mixture. Top with shrimp. Serve cold with crackers.

Enjoy!