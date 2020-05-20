Cookin With Carolyn Cinnamon Apple Cider Monkey Bread

Cinnamon Apple Cider Monkey Bread

5 envelopes (.74 oz. each) Instant spiced cider mix

3 tubes refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing

2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cider mixes. Separate cinnamon rolls, setting aside icings; cut each roll into quarters. Add to the cider mixture; toss to coat. Arrange a third of the dough pieces in a well-greased 10-in fluted tube pan; top with half of the apples and half of the pecans. Repeat layers once. Top with the remaining dough. Mix melted butter, cinnamon and icing from 1 container until blended. Drizzle over top of rolls. Bake 45-50 min. or until golden brown. (If needed, cover top loosely with foil during last 5 min.l to prevent overbrowning.) Immediately invert bread onto a serving plate; keep pan inverted for 10 min., allowing bread to release. Remove pan. Meanwhile, microwave the remaining icing, uncovered, until softened, about 10 seconds. Drizzle over bread. Serve warm.

Enjoy!