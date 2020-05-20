Cookin With Carolyn Cinnamon Apple Cider Monkey Bread

Cinnamon Apple Cider Monkey Bread
5 envelopes (.74 oz. each) Instant spiced cider mix
3 tubes refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
6 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cider mixes. Separate cinnamon rolls, setting aside icings; cut each roll into quarters. Add to the cider mixture; toss to coat. Arrange a third of the dough pieces in a well-greased 10-in fluted tube pan; top with half of the apples and half of the pecans. Repeat layers once. Top with the remaining dough. Mix melted butter, cinnamon and icing from 1 container until blended. Drizzle over top of rolls. Bake 45-50 min. or until golden brown. (If needed, cover top loosely with foil during last 5 min.l to prevent overbrowning.) Immediately invert bread onto a serving plate; keep pan inverted for 10 min., allowing bread to release. Remove pan. Meanwhile, microwave the remaining icing, uncovered, until softened, about 10 seconds. Drizzle over bread. Serve warm.
Enjoy!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login