Cookin’ with Carolyn Coconut Bon Bons

This is a great recipe for the holidays. Almost everyone loves them and they are easy to prepare. Just one tip: don’t make candy on a humid day (It just doesn’t come out right for me, anyway.)

Coconut Bon Bons

2 boxes powdered sugar

2 cubes margarine, melted

1 can Eagle Brand condensed milk

1/2 pkg. coconut (use 7 oz.)

1 cup nuts, chopped fine

Mix powdered sugar, melted margarine together and add milk. Mix well. Add nuts and coconut. Put it in the refrigerator for 40 minutes. Remove and make into balls and then freeze for 30 minutes.

Chocolate covering:

12 oz. chocolate chips

1/2 bar paraffin wax

Place ingredients in a double boiler and melt, stirring frequently. Dip candy with a swirled candy tool. (You can find them in a cake shop.)

Note: Do not use frozen coconut. I discovered that everyone who had trouble with this recipe used the frozen coconut. Use only the package type.