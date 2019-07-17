Cookin’ with Carolyn Contest-Winning Braised Short Ribs

Contest-Winning Braised Short Ribs

1/2 cup flour

1-1.2 tsp. salt

1-1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. ground mustard

4 lbs. bone-in beef short ribs

2 Tbsp. canola oil

2 medium onions, sliced

1 cup beer or beef broth

1 garlic clove, minced

GRAVY:

2 tsp. flour

1 Tbsp. cold water

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the flour, salt, paprika and mustard. Add ribs in batches and shake to coat. In a large skillet, brown ribs in oil; drain. Place onions in a 5-qt. slow cooker; add ribs. Top with beer and garlic. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or until meat is tender. Remove ribs and onions to a serving platter; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking juices; transfer to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Combine flour and water until smooth; gradually stir into the pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 min. or until thickened. Serve with ribs.

Enjoy!