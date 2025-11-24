Cookin’ with Carolyn Corn Pudding

2 cups milk

1/2 cup yellow corn meal

1 (16 oz.) pkg. frozen whole

kernel corn, thawed

1/2 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. whipping cream

Bring milk to a boil in a heavy saucepan; add cornmeal, stirring until blended after each addition. Cook, stirring constantly, just until mixture begins to boil. Reduce heat, and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Add corn, stirring until mixture is consistency of whipped potatoes. Stir in salt and whipping cream. Yield: 6 servings.

Enjoy!