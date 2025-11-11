Cookin’ with Carolyn Cranberry Pecan Sandies

Cookie’ with Carolyn Cranberry Pecan Sandies

1 pkg. (15.6 oz.) cranberry-orange

quick bread mix

1/2 c. butter, melted

1 egg

2 Tbsp. orange juice

3/4 c. chopped pecans

30-36 pecan halves

Orange Glaze: 1 c. confectioner’s sugar; 3-4 tsp. orange juice; In a large bowl, combine bread mix, butter, egg and orange juice. Stir in chopped pecans. Roll into 1-in. balls. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Flatten with the bottom of a glass coated with cooking spray. Press a pecan half into center of each cookie. Bake at 350 degrees F. for 12-14 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 1 min. before removing to wire racks. In small bowl, whisk glaze ingredients. Drizzle over cookies. Yield: 2-/1/2 to 3 dozen.