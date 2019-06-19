Cookin’ with Carolyn Crispy Shrimp Caesar Salad

2 romaine hearts, coarsely chopped
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 lb. uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined
Oil for frying
1/2 cup creamy Caesar salad dressing
Additional shredded Parmesan cheese and pepper, opt.
In a large bowl combine romaine, tomatoes and cheese; refrigerate until serving. In a shallow bowl, mix flour, salt and pepper. Add shrimp, a few pieces at a time, and toss to coat; shake off excess. In a deep skillet, heat 1/4 in. oil to 375 degrees. Fry shrimp, a few at a time, 1-2 min. on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Drizzle dressing over romaine mixture and toss to coat. Top with shrimp, if desired, sprinkle with additional cheese and pepper; serve immediately. 4 servings
Enjoy!
