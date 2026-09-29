Cookin’ with Carolyn Crunchy Cheese Crisp

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1-1/2 cups flour

1 Tbsp. dried minced onion

1 tsp. seasoned salt

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1-1/2 cups Rice Krispies

1/3 cup half-and-half cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor, pulse butter and cheese together until finely chopped.

Add flour, onion, seasoned salt, Italian seasoning and garlic powder; pulse until well combined. Transfer to a large bowl, stir in the cereal. Add cream until dough comes together. Scoop or roll into 1-inch balls; flatten

slightly. Bake on parchment lined baking sheets for for 15-20 min. or until golden brown. Cool completely

on wire racks. Makes 3 dozen.