Cookin’ with Carolyn Dream Bars

Mix:

1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 cube butter (melted)

1 cup sifted flour

Mix well and press into bottom of a 6×12 inch pan.

Bake for 10-15 minutes in a 300 degree oven.

Now mix the topping:

1 cup nuts

1 cup coconut

1 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

Beat eggs and fold into mixture. Stir all together and spread on top of first layer. Bake 30 minutes in a slow oven (300 degrees). Let cool in pan before cutting into squares. Enjoy!