Cookin’ with Carolyn Dream Bars
Cookin’ with Carolyn Dream Bars
Mix:
1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed
1 cube butter (melted)
1 cup sifted flour
Mix well and press into bottom of a 6×12 inch pan.
Bake for 10-15 minutes in a 300 degree oven.
Now mix the topping:
1 cup nuts
1 cup coconut
1 cup dark brown sugar, packed
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. vanilla
2 eggs
Beat eggs and fold into mixture. Stir all together and spread on top of first layer. Bake 30 minutes in a slow oven (300 degrees). Let cool in pan before cutting into squares. Enjoy!