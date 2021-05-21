Cookin’ with Carolyn Fresh Raspberry Pie

Fresh Raspberry Pie

1/4 cup sugar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 cup water

1 pkg. (3 oz.) raspberry gelatin

4 cups fresh raspberries

1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

Whipped cream, opt.

In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add the water and bring to a boil; stirring constantly. Cook and stir for 2 min. Remove from heat; stir in gelatin until dissolved. Cool for 15 min. Place raspberries in the crust; slowly pour gelatin mixture over berries. Chill until set, about 3 hours. Garnish with whipped cream if desired. Yield: 6-8 servings. Enjoy!