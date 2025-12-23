Cookin’ with Carolyn Garlic-Herb Steaks

4 (4 oz.) beef tenderloin fillets

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup jarred minced garlic

1 Tbsp. minced fresh rosemary

Sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper; coat with garlic and rosemary. Chill 1 hour. Prepare a hot fire by piling charcoal or lava rocks on 1 side of

grill, leaving other side empty; place rack on grill. Arrange fillets over empty side, and grill, covered with grill lid, over high heat (400-500 degrees) 10 min. on each side or to desired degree of doneness.

Yield: 4 servings

Enjoy!