Cookin’ with Carolyn German Cabbage Stew with Dumplings

German Cabbage Stew with Dumplings

1 lb. bulk pork sausage

1 cup sliced carrots

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 (16 oz.) pkg. coleslaw blend

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. caraway seed

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup water

3 Tbsp.. cornstarch

1 (10.2-oz.) can (5 biscuits) Pillsbury

Grands! Refrigerated Buttermilk Biscuits

1 tsp. chopped fresh parsley

Cook sausage in Dutch oven over medium-high heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until browned, stirring frequently. Drain. Add carrots, onion and celery; cook 2 to 5 minutes or until vegetables begin to soften, stirring occasionally. Add coleslaw blend, sugar and caraway seed; mix well. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until cabbage is wilted, stirring constantly. Add broth to cabbage mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender and sausage is thoroughly cooked. In a small bowl, combine water and cornstarch; blend well. Stir into cabbage mixture. Bring to a boil. Separate dough into 5 biscuits. Cut each in half. Place biscuits on top of boiling stew. Cover; cook 10 minutes or until biscuits are fluffy and no longer doughy in center. To serve, spoon stew and dumplings into individual bowls. Sprinkle each serving with parsley. Serves 5.

Note: Be sure the stew is boiling before adding the biscuits, and don’t peek until biscuits have cooked for 10 minutes. Lifting the lid too soon lets hot air escape and keeps the dumplings from puffing up completely.

