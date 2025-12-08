Cookin’ with Carolyn Gruyere Mashed Potatoes

2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cubed

1/2 cup sour cream

1/3 cup milk

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup minced chives

1 tsp. minced garlic

1/2 tsp. garlic salt (or powder)

1/4 tsp. pepper

Place potatoes in a Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 10-15 min. or until tender.

Drain. In a large bowl, mash potatoes with remaining ingredients. Yield: 8 servings.

Enjoy!