Cookin’ with Carolyn Gruyere Mashed Potatoes
Cookin’ with Carolyn Gruyere Mashed Potatoes
2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cubed
1/2 cup sour cream
1/3 cup milk
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1/4 cup shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese
1/4 cup chopped green onions
1/4 cup minced chives
1 tsp. minced garlic
1/2 tsp. garlic salt (or powder)
1/4 tsp. pepper
Place potatoes in a Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 10-15 min. or until tender.
Drain. In a large bowl, mash potatoes with remaining ingredients. Yield: 8 servings.
Enjoy!