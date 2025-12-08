Monday, December 8, 2025
Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

Cookin’ with Carolyn Gruyere Mashed Potatoes

2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cubed
1/2 cup sour cream
1/3 cup milk
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1/4 cup shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese
1/4 cup chopped green onions
1/4 cup minced chives
1 tsp. minced garlic
1/2 tsp. garlic salt (or powder)
1/4 tsp. pepper
Place potatoes in a Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 10-15 min. or until tender.
Drain. In a large bowl, mash potatoes with remaining ingredients. Yield: 8 servings.
Enjoy!