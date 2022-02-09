Cookin’ with Carolyn Hummingbird Pancakes

1-1/2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1-1/2 cups buttermilk

1 cup very ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 cup drained, canned crushed pineapple in juice

1/3 cup sugar

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3 Tbsp. canola oil

1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped

Garnishes; sliced bananas, chopped fresh pineapple

Cream Cheese Anglaise

Stir together first 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk and next 5 ingredients in another bowl. Gradually stir buttermilk mixture into flour mixture just until dry ingredients are moistened. Fold in toasted pecans. Pour about 1/4 cup batter for each pancake onto a hot buttered griddle or large nonstick skillet. Cook 3-4 min. or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look dry and cooked. Turn and cook 3-4 min. or until done. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet and keep warm in a 200 degree oven up to 30 min. Serve with Cream Cheese Anglaise.

Sauce:

1-1/2 cups half-and-half

1/2 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

3 egg yolks

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/8 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Process half-and-half, cream cheese, sugar, egg yolks, cornstarch, and salt in a blender until smooth. Bring mixture to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisking constantly. Boil, whisking constantly, 1 min. Remove from heat, and whisk in butter and vanilla. Serve immediately. Enjoy!