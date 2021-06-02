Cookin’ with Carolyn Light King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Light King Ranch Chicken Casserole

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

vegetable cooking spray

2 cups chopped cooked chicken breasts (from rotisserie chicken)

1 (10-oz.) can fat-free cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 (10-oz.) can fat-free cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 (10-oz.) can diced tomato and green chilies

1 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

12 (6-in.) corn tortillas

1 (8-oz) block reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, shredded

Saute onion and bell pepper n a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat 5 min. or until tender. Stir in chicken and next 6 ingredients; remove from heat. Tear tortillas into 1-in. pieces; layer one-third tortilla pieces in bottom of a 13- x 9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with one-third chicken mixture and one-third cheese. Repeat layers twice. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until bubbly. Serves 8. Enjoy!

Note: Freeze casserole up to 1 month, if desired. Thaw in refrigerator overnight, and bake as directed.

Tip: Use a pizza cutter to cut tortillas. Its’ way easier.