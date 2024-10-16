Cookin with Carolyn Mediterranean Layered Dip
2-1/2 cups roasted garlic hummus
3/4 cup chopped roasted sweet red peppers
1 cup fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped
3 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh basil
1 Tbsp. coarsely shopped fresh mint
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup Greek olives, sliced
1/4 cup chopped red onion
Assorted fresh vegetables or baked pita chips
Spread hummus onto a 12-in. round serving
platter; top with roasted peppers. In a small
bowl, combine the spinach, lemon juice, oil,
basil and mint. Using a slotted spoon, spoon
spinach mixture over peppers. Top with cheese,
olives and onion. Serve with vegetables or pita
chips. Serves 20.
Enjoy!