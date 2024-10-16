Cookin with Carolyn Mediterranean Layered Dip

2-1/2 cups roasted garlic hummus

3/4 cup chopped roasted sweet red peppers

1 cup fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh basil

1 Tbsp. coarsely shopped fresh mint

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup Greek olives, sliced

1/4 cup chopped red onion

Assorted fresh vegetables or baked pita chips

Spread hummus onto a 12-in. round serving

platter; top with roasted peppers. In a small

bowl, combine the spinach, lemon juice, oil,

basil and mint. Using a slotted spoon, spoon

spinach mixture over peppers. Top with cheese,

olives and onion. Serve with vegetables or pita

chips. Serves 20.

Enjoy!