Cookin’ with Carolyn Muffin-Tin Chicken Potpies

1 Tbsp. butter

2 celery ribs, sliced

1/2 c. chopped onion

3 c. frozen mixed vegetables

(about 15 oz.)

1 can (10 3/4 oz.) condensed cream

of chicken soup, undiluted

1/2 c. 2% milk

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. garlic salt

1/8 tsp. dried thyme

1/8 tsp. pepper

2 c. cubed cooked chicken breast

4 tubes (6 oz. each) small

refrigerated flaky biscuits (5 count)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat; saute’ celery and onion until tender, 4-5 min. Stir in vegetables, soup, milk and seasonings; heat through, stirring occasionally. Stir in chicken, remove from heat. On a lightly floured surface, roll each biscuit into a 5-inch circle. Press each onto the bottom and up sides of 20 greased muffin cups, allowing edges to extend above cup. Fill each with about 3 Tbsp. chicken mixture. Pull up edges of dough and fold partway over filing, pleating as needed. Bake until golden brown and filling is bubbly, 15-18 min. Cool 1 min. before serving. Makes 10 servings.

Enjoy!