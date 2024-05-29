Cookin’ with Carolyn Muffin-Tin Chicken Potpies
1 Tbsp. butter
2 celery ribs, sliced
1/2 c. chopped onion
3 c. frozen mixed vegetables
(about 15 oz.)
1 can (10 3/4 oz.) condensed cream
of chicken soup, undiluted
1/2 c. 2% milk
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/4 tsp. garlic salt
1/8 tsp. dried thyme
1/8 tsp. pepper
2 c. cubed cooked chicken breast
4 tubes (6 oz. each) small
refrigerated flaky biscuits (5 count)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat; saute’ celery and onion until tender, 4-5 min. Stir in vegetables, soup, milk and seasonings; heat through, stirring occasionally. Stir in chicken, remove from heat. On a lightly floured surface, roll each biscuit into a 5-inch circle. Press each onto the bottom and up sides of 20 greased muffin cups, allowing edges to extend above cup. Fill each with about 3 Tbsp. chicken mixture. Pull up edges of dough and fold partway over filing, pleating as needed. Bake until golden brown and filling is bubbly, 15-18 min. Cool 1 min. before serving. Makes 10 servings.
Enjoy!