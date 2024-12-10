Cookin’ with Carolyn Mushroom Cheese Bread

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 can (4 oz.) mushroom stems and pieces, drained

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. chopped green onion

1 loaf (1 pound) unsliced French bread

In a small bowl, combine the mozzarella cheese,

mushrooms, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and

onion. Cut bread in half lengthwise; spread cheese

mixture over cut sides. Grill, covered, over indirect

heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 5-10 minutes or

until lightly browned. Slice and serve warm.

Yield 10-12 servings.

Enjoy!