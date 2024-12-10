Cookin’ with Carolyn Mushroom Cheese Bread
Cookin’ with Carolyn Mushroom Cheese Bread
1 cup (4 oz.) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 can (4 oz.) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese
2 Tbsp. chopped green onion
1 loaf (1 pound) unsliced French bread
In a small bowl, combine the mozzarella cheese,
mushrooms, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and
onion. Cut bread in half lengthwise; spread cheese
mixture over cut sides. Grill, covered, over indirect
heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 5-10 minutes or
until lightly browned. Slice and serve warm.
Yield 10-12 servings.
Enjoy!