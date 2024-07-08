Cookin with Carolyn Saucy Dogs
Cookin with Carolyn Saucy Dogs
1/2 lb. ground round
1 c. chopped onion
1 (15 oz.) can sloppy joe sauce
8 low-fat frankfurters
8 hot dog buns
Combine beef and onion in a nonstick
skillet over medium-high heat. Cook
until beef is browned and onion is tender,
stirring until meat crumbles. Drain, if
necessary, and return to skillet. Add
sloppy joe sauce to beef mixture, and
bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer
5 minutes, stirring occasionally. While
sauce cooks, cook frankfurters according
to package directions. Place 1 frankfurter
in each bun. Spoon beef mixture evenly
over frankfurters. Yield: 8 servings. Enjoy!