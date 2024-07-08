Cookin with Carolyn Saucy Dogs

1/2 lb. ground round

1 c. chopped onion

1 (15 oz.) can sloppy joe sauce

8 low-fat frankfurters

8 hot dog buns

Combine beef and onion in a nonstick

skillet over medium-high heat. Cook

until beef is browned and onion is tender,

stirring until meat crumbles. Drain, if

necessary, and return to skillet. Add

sloppy joe sauce to beef mixture, and

bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer

5 minutes, stirring occasionally. While

sauce cooks, cook frankfurters according

to package directions. Place 1 frankfurter

in each bun. Spoon beef mixture evenly

over frankfurters. Yield: 8 servings. Enjoy!