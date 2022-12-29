Cookin’ with Carolyn Sausage and Cheese Muffins

Sausage and Cheese Muffins

8 oz. bulk pork sausage

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

3/4 cup flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. red pepper

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup (2 oz.) shredded Cheddar cheese

Brown the sausage with the green onions and bell pepper in a skillet over medium heat, stirring until the sausage is crumbly; drain. Mix the flour, cornmeal,. baking soda. salt and red pepper in a bowl. Blend the butttermilk and egg, in a small bowl. Add the buttermilk mixture, sausage mixture and cheese to the flour mixture, sausage mixture and cheese to the flour mixture and stir just until moistened. Spoon into greased muffin cups, filling 2/3 full. Bake at 400 degrees for 28 to 30 min. or until golden brown. Makes 12. Enjoy!