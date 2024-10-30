Cookin’ with Carolyn Scalloped Corn
4 cups fresh or frozen corn
3 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup 2% milk
1 cup crushed saltines (about 30 crackers), divided
3 Tbsp. butter, melted
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
salt and pepper to taste
In a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, 3/4 cup cracker
crumbs, butter, sugar, onion, salt and pepper. Transfer to
a greased 1-1/2 qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining
cracker crumbs. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for
1 hour or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees.
Yield: 6 servings. Enjoy!