Cookin’ with Carolyn Scalloped Corn

4 cups fresh or frozen corn

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup 2% milk

1 cup crushed saltines (about 30 crackers), divided

3 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. finely chopped onion

salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, 3/4 cup cracker

crumbs, butter, sugar, onion, salt and pepper. Transfer to

a greased 1-1/2 qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining

cracker crumbs. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for

1 hour or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees.

Yield: 6 servings. Enjoy!