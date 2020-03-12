Cookin’ with Carolyn Irish Cocktail Cupcakes

Irish Cocktail Cupcakes

1 c. Irish stout beer (such as Guinness)

9 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into 1-in. pieces

2 cups dark brown sugar

3/4 c. unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 c. sour cream

2 eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

2 c. flour

2-1/2 tsp. baking soda

Frosting:

1 stick unsalted butter, at room temp.

2 Tbsp. Irish cream liqueur (such as Baileys), or more to taste

2 tsp. Irish whiskey (such as Jameson), or to taste

3 c. confectioners’ sugar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin tin with paper liners. Combine stout beer and butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Heat until butter melts, about 5 min. Remove from heat and whisk in brown sugar and cocoa. Whisk sour cream, eggs and vanilla extract in a bowl; pour into the saucepan and mix until a smooth batter forms. Stir flour and baking soda together. Fold into the batter. Divide batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 25 min. Leave in the tin for 10 min., then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Make frosting while the cupcakes cool. Place butter in a large mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer on medium high speed for 2-3 min. Mix in Irish cream and whiskey on low speed. Gradually spoon in confectioners’ sugar, mixing on low speed until frosting is smooth and creamy. Spread frosting over cupcakes. Serves 18.

Enjoy!