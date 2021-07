Cookin’ with Carolyn Spicy Island Shrimp

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 cup butter or margarine

2-1/4 pounds uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 cans (8 oz. each) tomato sauce

3 Tbsp. chopped green onions

1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 to 1/2 tsp. white pepper

1/4 to 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

Hot cooked rice

In a large skillet, saute the green pepper and onion in butter until tender. Reduce heat; add shrimp. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato sauce, green onions, parsley and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 min. or until slightly thickened. Serve with rice. Yield: 6 Servings. Enjoy!