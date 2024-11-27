Cookin’ with Carolyn Sunday Dinner Mashed Potatoes
Cookin’ with Carolyn Sunday Dinner Mashed Potatoes
5 pounds mashed potatoes. peeled and cubed
1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream
2 pkgs. (3 oz. each) cream cheese, softened
3 Tbsp. butter, divided
1 tsp. salt (or less)
1 tsp. onion salt (or powder)
1/4 tsp. pepper
Place potatoes in a Dutch oven; cover with water.
Cover and bring to a boil. Cook for 20-25 min. or
until very tender; drain well. In a large bowl, mash
potatoes. Add the sour cream, cream cheese,
2 Tbsp. butter, salt, onion salt (or powder) and
pepper; beat until fluffy. Transfer to a greased 2-qt.
baking dish. Dot with the remaining butter. Bake,
uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20-25 min. or until
heated through. Yield: 8 servings.
Enjoy!