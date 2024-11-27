Cookin’ with Carolyn Sunday Dinner Mashed Potatoes

5 pounds mashed potatoes. peeled and cubed

1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream

2 pkgs. (3 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

3 Tbsp. butter, divided

1 tsp. salt (or less)

1 tsp. onion salt (or powder)

1/4 tsp. pepper

Place potatoes in a Dutch oven; cover with water.

Cover and bring to a boil. Cook for 20-25 min. or

until very tender; drain well. In a large bowl, mash

potatoes. Add the sour cream, cream cheese,

2 Tbsp. butter, salt, onion salt (or powder) and

pepper; beat until fluffy. Transfer to a greased 2-qt.

baking dish. Dot with the remaining butter. Bake,

uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20-25 min. or until

heated through. Yield: 8 servings.

Enjoy!