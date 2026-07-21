Cookin’ with Carolyn Zucchini Mock Crab Cakes

3 medium zucchini

1-1/2 cups bread crumbs

2 eggs, beaten

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1-/2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp. spicy brown mustard

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small green or red bell pepper finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. olive oil

tarter sauce, for serving

Shred zucchini into a colander over a bowl. Let drain for 30 to 45 minutes. Press down to remove excess water and pat dry with a paper towel. In a bowl, combine zucchini, bread crumbs, eggs, mayonnaise, Old Bay, mustard, onions, bell peppers and salt and pepper. Using an ice cream scoop, place a portion of mixture in your hand and form into a small ball.

Repeat with rest of mixture. Press down lightly on the balls to form cakes in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, warm oil. Gently transfer cakes to skillet using a spatula. Turn every minute until golden brown and crispy. Add more oil if the skillet gets dry. Serve hot with tarter sauce. Makes about 20 cakes. Enjoy!