Cool cars, fireworks, live music, kids stuff at OWA Sept. 4-5

The Labor Day weekend celebration at OWA features live music, kids’ activities, fireworks, a car show and that’s just in OWA Downtown. Families can also enjoy one of the best amusement parks in the south and a state-of-the-art indoor waterpark.

On Saturday, September 4, enjoy a day of cool cars and hot rods spread throughout Downtown and the amusement park, followed by a live outdoor concert from the Miles Flatt Band and The Chee-Weez beginning at 4:30 p.m. Top it all off with OWA’s firework spectacular at 8:45 p.m. to end the night. This patriotic show, timed perfectly with music, can be seen throughout the entire property.

On Sunday, September 5, the fun continues with more kids’ activities followed by live music from the (pictured) Jenna McClelland Band and Southern Approach from from 6-9:30 p.m. on the OWA Island Amphitheater. From noon ‘til 6 p.m. both days, OWA will sponsor interactive fun, including a scavenger hunt, crafts and games throughout Downtown.