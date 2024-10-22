Cool Jimmy Buffett nicknames
Cool Jimmy Buffett nicknames
• Parrotmeister
• Ralph Lauren of Leisurely Escape
• Patron Saint of the Untroubled
• Bimini Juffett
• The Tropical Troubador
• A Poor Man’s Gordan Lightfoot
• A Drinking Man’s Martha Stewart
• YNWIDBA (You’ll Never Work in This Bidness Again)
• Jolly Mon
• Nautical Wheeler
• Mayor of Margaritaville
• Mogul of Margaritaville
• Rock’s Romantic Poet-Pirate
• Life’s A Beach Avatar
• Hemingway With A Guitar
• Mark Twain In A Boston Whaler
• Bard Of Beach Rock
• Poet Of Paradise
• Our favorite (from Coral Reefer post): I call him Betty and when he calls me, he calls me Al