Cool Jimmy Buffett nicknames

• Parrotmeister

• Ralph Lauren of Leisurely Escape

• Patron Saint of the Untroubled

• Bimini Juffett

• The Tropical Troubador

• A Poor Man’s Gordan Lightfoot

• A Drinking Man’s Martha Stewart

• YNWIDBA (You’ll Never Work in This Bidness Again)

• Jolly Mon

• Nautical Wheeler

• Mayor of Margaritaville

• Mogul of Margaritaville

• Rock’s Romantic Poet-Pirate

• Life’s A Beach Avatar

• Hemingway With A Guitar

• Mark Twain In A Boston Whaler

• Bard Of Beach Rock

• Poet Of Paradise

• Our favorite (from Coral Reefer post): I call him Betty and when he calls me, he calls me Al