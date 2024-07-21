Coral Reefer Band will honor JB at Wharf on Aug. 1; Kane Brown, Chris Lane & Dylan Schneider follow on Aug. 2

The Coral Reefer Band – Jimmy Buffett Tribute on Aug. 1 and Kane Brown, with special guests Chris Lane and Dylan Schneider on Aug. 2 are the next concerts scheduled at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach. Both shows start at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at Ticketmaster or The Wharf Amphitheater.

The Buffet tribute at The Wharf is one of only three concerts scheduled featuring the the Coral Reefer laden lineup. The tour will also stop in Atlanta on Aug. 2 and Cincinatti on Aug. 4. Most of the Coral Reefers are also scheduled to play the Meeting of the Minds gathering Oct. 22-27 in Gulf Shores.

The entire Coral Reefers band, including Mac McAnally, Robert Greenidge, Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer, Roger Guth, Doyle Grisham, John Lovell, Eric Darken, Mick Utley, Nadirah Shakoor and Tina Gullickson will be on stage at The Wharf. Scotty Emerick and Mobile native (Murphy High School) Wil Kimbrough will also be onstage.

The band members performed their first show without their late leader this past May at Jazz Fest. The set list included Buffett staples like “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” “Come Monday,” and “Fins.”

Greenidge, a Coral Reefer for more than 40 years, said the Coral Reefer Band will continue to play the music of Jimmy Buffett for as long as they are able.

“Would he want the show to go on? Absolutely! He would say, ‘rock on,”‘ Greenidge told the Trinidad Daily Express. “Our leader is gone. We will all transition in the future and who knows? Maybe I will be with him again, but for now the show continues.

“He was very genuine, he was caring for the guys and girls in the band, and he showed us such a great time that we became a family on the road. From the first year to now we have that family relationship,” Greenidge added.

Kimbrough (pictured) has 21 songwriting credits on Buffett albums and was on stage during JB’s 2010 BP Oil Spill show at Gulf Shores Public Beach. A touring musician with Rodney Crowell and Todd Snyder, Kimbrough still plays dates with Emmylou Harris.

Expect him to sing one of his Buffett co-writes, “Bubbles Up,” at The Wharf. The song was released soon after Buffett passed last September and immediately charted.

Kane Brown “In the Air Tour”

Brown, a 30 year old native of Chattanooga, stretches the parameters of the country music genre, adding touches of punchy pop, and R&B radio hits delivered with intoxicating energy. First emerging on social media singing covers, he released a crowd-funded EP in 2015, Brown has earned 10 No. 1 singles on country radio.

Other concerts already booked at The Wharf

Aug 16: Foreigner, Styx, John Waite; Aug 17: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke; Aug 23: Train, REO Speedwagon Yacht Rock Revue; Oct 5: Jon Pardi; Oct. 17: Post Malone.