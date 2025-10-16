Thursday, October 16, 2025
Coral Reefers close out Wharf concert season on Oct. 24

The Coral Reefers will play the final show of the Wharf Amphitheater concert season and their final show of the year on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at The Wharf Box Office.
Promoted as the “Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett featuring the Coral Reefer Band,’’ the concert coincides with the Jimmy Buffett inspired MOTM festival the same week on Pleasure Island, but the two events were booked independent of each other. The band includes Mac McAnally (bandleader), Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer, Mick Utley, Eric Darken, Scottie Emerick, Will Kimbrough, Robert Greenidge, John Lovell, Nadirah Shakoor, and Tina Gullickson, Doyle Grisham and John Patti. The Coral Reefers also have January shows scheduled in St. Petersburg and Key West.