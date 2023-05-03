Cordial Brothers & Future Astronaut team up again May 4

Dark Side of The Moon album, Star Wars tribute at Big Beach

In case you missed their tribute to the 50th anniversary of the release of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon (pictured), The Cordial Brothers and Future Astronaut Productions will combine creative efforts for another tribute show at Big Beach Brewery in Gulf Shores on May 4 at 6 p.m. ($5 cover for the show). Future Astronaut will “bring enough lasers and lights to blow up a Death Star” and set up a 10×14 foot LED screen behind the band, who will pay tribute to the Star Wars movie franchise, play Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety in addition to space themed music from David Bowie. Cordial Brothers Chase Brown and Patrick Wall will handle vocals and guitar licks. Clayton Blackwell and Ryan Hensley will round out the rhythm section, and assorted local music talent will sit in throughout the show.