Corn Fest & Car Show is June 15 in Foley

The 3rd Annual Corn Festival & Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. on June 15 at the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermans Market (20733 Miflin Rd.) in Foley. The fest will feature a classic car show, crafts for kids, and a corn eating contest. Admission is free. More info: 251-703-4469 or coastalalabamamarket.com.