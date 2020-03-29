Coronavirus Testing appointments can be made today;

Mobile sites will be open by appointment March 30-31

By Fran Thompson

The Infirmary Health testing hotline is scheduling appointments for COVID-19 testing until 7 p.m. The testing will be conducted at local sites on March 30-31 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. If the patient meets the CDC criteria to be tested, they will receive an appointment location and time. The test will be administered in the car. And a clinician will assess symptoms and administer the test if needed. Once swabbed, the patient will receive clear next steps from the medical provider.

If symptomatic, Mobile and Baldwin County residents can call 251-341-CV19 (2819) to speak with a registered nurse from IInfirmary Health personnel until 7 p.m. today.

Coronavirus symptoms include but are not limited too: Fever of at least 100.4; Chills; Muscle Aches; Runny nose; Sore throat; Cough; Shortness of breath.

The testing is for Mobile or Baldwin County residents 12 months of age or older. If over 18, patients must have valid ID. (Parent or guardian must present ID for pediatric patients.)