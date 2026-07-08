Costco opens in P-Cola; BJ’ coming to Foley

Although something similar, BJ’s Wholesale Club, is scheduled to open in Foley on South Juniper St. near Highway 59 this fall, Costco fans in South Baldwin finally have an option other than Mobile to buy bulk groceries, discount electronics and gas sold as a loss-leader. A Costco is now open at 225 East Nine Mile Rd. in Pensacola. The 154,000-square-foot store offers a Gold Star membership for $65 per year, and an Executive membership for $130.

The price for regular gas at Costco on opening day was $3.09, which was 60 cents per gallon less than the average in Pensacola, according to AAA.

According to the Pensacola News Journal “scrounged together a list of must-have items Costco shoppers love to rave about.” The list includeds: Costco’s $1.50 hot dog combo deal; generic allergy medicine; jars of Better Than Bouillon; the Woozoo Globe Shape Fan; Kirkland pesto, toilet paper, paper towels, cakes, frozen foods and garba