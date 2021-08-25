Costumes mandatory for Sept. 4 Where’s Waldo Wharf Bar Crawl

Costumes are mandatory to participate in Iconicentertainment.fun’s Sept. 4 Where’s Waldo Bar Crawl, a tour of bistros at The Wharf in Orange Beach beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 on crawl day and available at the starting point, LocalLife OBA or eventbrite.com. Admission includes free appetizers at Local Life OBA from 5-6 p.m., a swag bag, a scavenger hunt, drink specials, photo ops and many promised “surprises.’’

Participating bistros in addition to Local Life OBA include include Pour Smart Bar, The Boat Bar, Sandshaker at The Wharf, Island Time Daquari, Kentucky Mist Distillery and Ginny Lane Bar & Grill. For additonal event info, call 574-383-8716 or email abigail@iconicentertainment.fun.