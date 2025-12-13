Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Assn. Presents Tee Up For Troops Scramble

“Because we must always remember, freedom isn’t free”

By Tim Watts

The Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Association hosted The 2d Annual “Tee Up for the Troops” Charity Golf Scramble at Craft Farms Golf Resort on Veterans Day, November 11. Through the generosity of the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Foley, Fairhope, Mobile and surrounding communities, the event raised over $46,000 with proceeds benefiting Warrior Legacy Ranch in Robertsdale.

CCMGA kicked off the event on Monday evening by hosting a happy hour where attendees made new friends and browsed the many silent auction and raffle opportunities donated by local businesses and community members. The next morning was unusually cold for the start of the tournament, but the chill soon gave way to a pleasant sunny day.

Event Coordinator Keith Roberson opened the ceremonies with heartfelt thanks to the community for rallying to support the tournament’s cause.

After the invocation, the Gulf Shores High School Navy JROTC color guard presented the colors followed by Cindy Culver performing our national anthem. Patrick Jump, President of Warrior Legacy Ranch, thanked everyone for coming out and supporting WLR’s mission to end veteran suicide and provide assistance for those veterans who may be struggling with mental health issues. At the conclusion of the opening comments, over 200 golfers from multiple states, sponsors, volunteers and friends soon shed their jackets and enjoyed the beautiful Gulf Coast weather while taking part in the tournament and the many special attractions scattered throughout the golf course.

The following week, in a ceremony at the Craft Farms clubhouse, a check for the tournament’s proceeds was presented to Patrick. Since then, even more donations have been received from our generous community and given to WLR. Plans are already underway for an even better tournament in 2026 because we must always remember, freedom isn’t free.