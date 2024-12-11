Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Association Presents Two Wheelchairs to Veteran

By Tim Watts

The Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Association (CCMGA) hosted The Inaugural “Tee Up for the Troops” Charity Golf Scramble at Craft Farms Golf Club on Friday, November 8, 2024. Through the generosity of the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Foley, Fairhope, Mobile and surrounding communities, the event exceeded all expectations by raising over $50,000 with proceeds benefiting Wheelchairs for Warriors.

CCMGA kicked off the event on Thursday with a happy hour where attendees made new friends and browsed the many silent auction and raffle opportunities donated by local businesses and community members. The highlight of the occasion was the appearance of the guests of honor, Retired WO4 Miquel “Mikey” Torres and his wife Dalia. Mikey was seriously injured in a helicopter accident while serving our nation at Ft. Rucker (now Ft. Novosel) and requires a wheelchair for his mobility needs. Before his accident Mikey was very physically active and still loves to play pickleball, a sport that tests the limits of the average wheelchair. The chair he’s been using served double duty – everyday use & active sports use.

Unfortunately, the wheelchair wasn’t designed for both and consequently took a beating. That’s where Wheelchairs for Warriors stepped in. The non-profit organization provides custom-fit mobility solutions for veterans and first responders like Mikey. When Mikey’s story was presented to the CCMGA by Wheelchairs for Warriors Executive Director Crystal Laramore, all were eager to give him the new chairs he so desperately needed.

The Torres family traveled to Gulf Shores to attend the event from their home in Enterprise, Alabama knowing Mikey would receive a new daily use wheelchair paid for with funds raised from the tournament. What Mikey didn’t know was that two more surprises awaited – meeting Retired Lt. Gen. Anthony Jones, the former commanding officer at Ft. Rucker, and the gift of an adaptive sports chair.

Tournament day arrived with a slight mist in the air but that didn’t dampen the spirits of over 200 golfers, sponsors, volunteers and friends including Gulf Shores Elementary School student, tournament fundraiser, and Red Ribbon Initiative recipient, Eliza Bodenhamer. Everyone gathered to enjoy a day of fun, gratitude and respect for our veterans while honoring Mikey’s sacrifice. Event Coordinator Keith Roberson opened the ceremonies with heartfelt thanks to the community for rallying to support the tournament’s cause. After the invocation, the Gulf Shores High School ROTC color guard presented the colors followed by Cindy Culver performing our national anthem. Lt. Gen. Jones delivered remarks focused on the unwavering commitment of Americans like Mikey who serve our great country. Crystal Laramore spoke about the cost of freedom stating, “Without the financial support of events like this one, we would not be able to fulfill our mission for American warriors and heroes like Mikey and serve those who served us.” As she closed her remarks, Crystal presented an emotional Mikey Torres with a new daily living chair and a surprise gift certificate for a second wheelchair being specifically built for his sports lifestyle. Everyone in attendance knew they played a vital role in improving the life of a deserving veteran.

Plans are already underway for an even better tournament in 2025 because we must always remember, freedom isn’t free.