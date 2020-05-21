Council declares May National Bike Month in Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores City Council proclaimed May as National Bike Month in Gulf Shores. In association with the League of American Bicyclists, Gulf Shores will focus during the covid-19 pandemic on well-being and connection, and how bikes provide physical and mental health benefits. The current uncertainty reminds us that bikes are an enduring tool for resiliency as both an essential means of transportation for folks who can’t work from home and as an essential exercise in self-care and respite. Bikes move people physically and emotionally. National Bike Month is sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated in communities from coast to coast. Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to give biking a try. Gulf Shores was designated a Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists in 2018.