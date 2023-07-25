Council on Aging offers Vial of Life program

The Baldwin County Council on Aging is soliciting seniors for its free Vial of Life Program that provides first responders with critical and essential information by placing a red Vial of Life decal on the front door of the residence making it visible to first responders. A second Vial of Life decal is placed on a Ziploc bag, containing complete medical information. The bag is then placed on the refrigerator door for easy access and viewing. The Council on Aging is available to assist with filling out the medical form and will provide the two Vial of Life decals and Ziploc bag.

For more info, call the Baldwin County Council on Aging at 251.972.8506.